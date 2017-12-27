Winfield public schools may still be on vacation, but the process of finding a new superinte… Read more
Top Story
For some odd reason, whether it be fear, political correctness or otherwise, most sportswriters seem to think complaining about officials is what they call, “a loser’s mentality.”
Editor’s note: This is the second of three installments on Southwestern College student-athletes winning Team of Character honors.
Udall High School senior Chloe Enderud is flanked by her father, Eric and mother, Mary after signing a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Allen Community College. In back, from left, is Udall head coach Jack Kistler, Chloe’s sister, Emma, and assistant coach Ashley Giddens. Enderu…
Free donuts, a chance to win multiple Playstation 4 gaming consoles, and a chance to win a flatscreen television highlight a number of promotional nights scheduled for the remainder of the 2017-18 Southwestern College basketball season.
The holidays are in full swing, and winter has somewhat set in. Although the days remain shorter, farmers and ranchers are busy planning the new year.
Cowley County Farm Bureau members joined more than 800 members of Kansas Farm Bureau for the 2017 annual meeting Dec 3-5 in Manhattan. They wrapped up business for their farm organization after debating and adopting policy statements for 2018. These policies will now become the road map for …
The Winfield High School Class of 1959 will meet for a come-and-go coffee/breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at Hunters Cafe, 1020 Manning St., in Winfield.
On Saturday, Dec. 22, 2017, we lost our mother, grandmother, aunt and sister, Virginia Louise “Ginger” Beck, 80, at 11:34 a.m.
Kenneth M. Russell, 76, of Dexter, passed away Monday morning, Dec. 25, 2017, at Presbyterian Manor in Arkansas City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.